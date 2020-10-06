Hyperlocal biz takes centre stage

Amazon India is tapping more than 100,000 kirana stores to help fulfil customer demand. The e-commerce major said it will also tap more than 50,000 Amazon Easy stores to provide assisted shopping for ‘new-to-e-commerce’ customers. It has also added over 28,000 establishments to its ‘I Have Space’ programme, including neighbourhood stores, to bolster last-mile deliveries. These establishments will deliver within a 2-4 km radius.