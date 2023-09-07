IACC seeks wider consultation on e-commerce policy

IACC seeks wider consultation on e-commerce policy2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:23 PM IST
India is set to notify the national e-commerce policy and rules that will provide a policy framework for the sector and establish grievance redressal mechanisms for consumers using e-commerce websites.
New Delhi: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Thursday said that the absence of a draft e-commerce policy is making it difficult for the industry to reach a consensus that could help develop a cohesive policy and unlock growth for the e-commerce sector.
