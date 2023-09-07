IACC seeks wider consultation on e-commerce policy

New Delhi: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Thursday said that the absence of a draft e-commerce policy is making it difficult for the industry to reach a consensus that could help develop a cohesive policy and unlock growth for the e-commerce sector.

“Policymaking for e-commerce should be a carefully calibrated effort to incentivize investment, boost innovation, and encourage competition. And the way to ensure that the policy and rules are positive is by finalizing them only after consensus has emerged through transparent and open consultation with all the relevant stakeholders," said Lalit Bhasin, national president, IACC. IACC is an apex bi-lateral body that promotes Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. Its members include

India is set to notify the national e-commerce policy and rules that will provide a policy framework for the sector and establish grievance redressal mechanisms for consumers using e-commerce websites.

“While the policy has been long awaited by industry, consumers and other stakeholders, it is notable that the last draft of the e-commerce policy was made public four years ago, prior to the pandemic. However, no draft has been shared with the public, including industry, of the current version of the policy. To be sure, it was also noted in reports that a final consultation was held on the e-commerce policy between government officials and industry players as well as industry bodies. According to reports, the government has also mentioned that a broad level of consensus had emerged among concerned stakeholders on the policy," IACC said in a press released issued on Thursday.

However, without a draft, it may be difficult for industry and stakeholders alike to comment on the provisions that the proposed policy intends to put in place to unlock growth in this key sunrise sector.

India’s e-commerce sector has boomed over the last decade, enabled by the penetration of smartphones and greater access to the internet.

The size of the e-commerce industry has grown from approximately $13 billion in 2015 to over $63 billion in 2022.

“The e-commerce policy is critical because, over the last decade or so, this sector has emerged as a vital pillar of the Indian economy. It has also had a transformative impact on the lives of millions of Indians. It has catalysed the creation of end-to-end digitally enabled supply chains and value-added services for businesses and consumers. The expanded market access for MSME and small-town sellers, enabled by e-commerce, is a retail revolution that has not only driven their growth but has also spawned ancillary industries such as logistics, data analytics," the industry body said.

As a result, the e-commerce sector is simultaneously massive and multi-faceted in its impact and benefits. “Any policy or regulation for the e-commerce sector must be designed to ensure that its growth is not impeded," it further said.

E-commerce already comes within the ambit of multiple laws including the recently passed Digital Data Protection Act as well as current regulations governing business compliance, competition, and consumer protection. The new e-commerce policy will, hopefully, be in sync with these existing laws without increasing the compliance burden on a sunrise sector that has a multiplier effect on economic growth, job creation, export orientation, and consumer empowerment,