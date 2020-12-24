IKEA India sales touch Rs665.5 crore

"India is an important market for IKEA. We are here in india for the long term. We are in the initial years of operations in the country where we are investing in our priority markets to offer customers an omnichannel experience . We have just opened our second store in India in Navi Mumbai, and received a warm welcome in the market specially as we ensure a safe shopping experience in these challenging times . We are focussed on reaching the many people in our key markets with products and solutions that are affordable, sustainable, follow the best quality standards and relevant to their life at home," said Preet Dhupar, CFO, IKEA India