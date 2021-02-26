Ikea looks to source more toys, kids' furniture from India

New Delhi: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is looking to scale sourcing of toys and its children’s range from India amid strong demand for the category here. It, however, said finding local suppliers who can produce at scale and their ability to meet global quality norms remains a challenge.

Ikea works with over 50 suppliers in the country. For toys, it works with a single sourcing partner from where it procures soft toys.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

The retailer has been looking to scale local sourcing from the market as part of India’s rules that govern foreign retail investments and ensure affordability in the market.

“We are in the process of expanding the range of soft toys that we can source from the supplier. But we are also looking for suppliers who can do much more. Two important elements there—one is the supplier’s ability to scale up to large volumes. And the second, the supplier’s ability to meet global quality standards. So, these are two important criteria that we are looking at in order to be able to scale up local sourcing in this space," said Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, Ikea India said.

Close to 20% of the retailer’s children’s range sold in India is locally sourced. Ikea has two stores in the country and also sells its range online in select cities.

Furnishings and furniture for children contribute 6-8% of the retailer’s sales across the world. In India, Rao said the contribution is slightly higher with the retailer eyeing a greater share from the segment given the sheer number of households with children. “Our own ambition is, it should be in the 10% to 12% range (in India), considering the size of the households and the number of households living with children," she said.

Given the retailer’s plans to grow the category, local sourcing will be key. When it comes to sourcing for toys, Ikea is “just scratching the surface", she said. "We can do a lot more provided that we are able to connect with the right set of suppliers," she said.

Moreover, the government’s Toys (Quality Control) Order issued last year became a roadblock for both international and domestic toy suppliers.

The quality control order requires all toy manufacturers to comply with the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). In effect, all toys and material intended for children below 14 years shall be certified by BIS—India’s national standards body. Absence of the certification can result in criminal liability, including imprisonment and huge fines. The order was applicable from 1st January.

The order is definitely a step in the right direction, Rao said. “But maybe because of covid, it is taking longer for approvals to come through. In the interim, we are actually having to stop selling toys. While in our global as well as India standards—we are compliant, we see a challenge because we still don't have the specific BIS marking….we’re hoping that the government will do something to remedy it," she said.

Rao said an extension of the order would be ideal at this point. The government’s efforts towards creating eight toy clusters with Rs2,300 crore in investments will go a long way in boosting manufacturing in the sector, she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via