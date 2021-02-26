Ikea looks to source more toys, kids' furniture from India

“We are in the process of expanding the range of soft toys that we can source from the supplier. But we are also looking for suppliers who can do much more. Two important elements there—one is the supplier’s ability to scale up to large volumes. And the second, the supplier’s ability to meet global quality standards. So, these are two important criteria that we are looking at in order to be able to scale up local sourcing in this space," said Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, Ikea India said.