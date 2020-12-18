Ikea opens 1,500 crore Navi Mumbai outlet today

Swedish retailer Ikea’s ₹1,500-crore Navi Mumbai store, its second in India, opens doors on Friday targeting Indians with “big dreams and thin wallets". Top company executives said Ikea also plans to open two smaller format stores in Mumbai in a year.

The furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories retailer has so far invested ₹7,000 crore in India, across its stores and fulfilment centres. Its first store in India opened in Hyderabad in 2018.

Ikea is already selling online in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The 530,000 sq. ft Navi Mumbai store will offer the largest section for children that the retailer has in the world, learning from the response to its Hyderabad store. The new store, spread over two floors, will also have a 1,000-seater restaurant serving both Indian and Swedish cuisines.

Roughly 2,000 of the 7,000 products offered at the store will be sourced locally, company executives said. According to Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ingka group that owns most Ikea stores, the Mumbai store is like a milestone and Ikea was part of modern India both in good and bad times.

Ikea counts Mumbai as one of its biggest and most important markets in India and plans to invest ₹6,000 crore in Maharashtra by 2030.

The store expects to attract 5 million shoppers once normalcy returns after the ]pandemic. The store’s opening comes as Ikea plans to reach 100 million people in India by 2022. For now, the number of visitors will be capped to ensure social distancing. The store has hired 600 direct and 300 indirect workers.

“India will be one of our priority markets and the investment will follow to enable that," Peter Betzel, chief executive officer, Ikea India, said in a virtual interview. Despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, Betzel said the Bengaluru store is under construction and will open in 12 months. In Delhi-NCR, it will open multiple format stores, including a shopping centre, small and big stores.

The pandemic has magnified consumer needs for home products as shoppers the world over spent more time indoors.

“The home is getting more important. The home is the new office…the new school, the new playground, the new restaurant. We are sharing due to the pandemic several challenges — we are living in small spaces; we are living with the entire family," said Betzel.

