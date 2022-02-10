Ikea parent pumps Rs850 crore in India entity

Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group (which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments), also plans to open two separate shopping centres in India—both in the Delhi-NCR region. In November it announced plans to open one such shopping centre in Gurugram for an estimated ₹3,500 crores. Another such mall will come up in Noida at a cost of ₹5,500 crore.