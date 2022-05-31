Ikea set to open Bengaluru store on 22 June

Spread over 12.2 acre, the 460,000sq ft Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing products along with inspiring home sets. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play area along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro
NEW DELHI: Home furnishings retailer Ikea India is set to open its first store in the city of Bengaluru on 22 June, the company said on Tuesday.
The large-format store located in Nagasandra will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.
Ikea commenced its e-commerce operations in Bengaluru with a shopping website and an app in 2021.
Spread over 12.2 acre, the 460,000sq ft Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing products along with inspiring home sets. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play area along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.
Ikea India on Tuesday also announced the appointment of Anje Heim as market manager for Karnataka.
“Ikea aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. Ikea Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable Ikea range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at Ikea," said Heim.
Ikea currently operates online retail in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru, apart from operating two big format stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. A city centre store opened in Mumbai in December 2021, another is set to open in 2022.
Ikea continues its expansion journey plan in India with an omni-channel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats, the retailer said.
Along with retail, Ikea Purchasing, Ikea Foundation, Ikea investment, Ingka centres, Global Business operations (GBO) and other entities are investing in India to create an even bigger impact, it added.