Ikea to open both small and large format stores in India's bigger cities

On Thursday, Ikea will open doors to the first small format city store at Worli, Mumbai, with an intent to “reaching even more closer to the many people of Mumbai," it said. This format allows Ikea to open smaller stores in the limited spaces available in urban areas while making it convenient for shoppers to experience the brand, the company said. The Worli store, for instance is 80,000 sq ft in contrast to Ikea's typical big box store spread between 400,000 - 500,000 sq ft. Globally too, Ikea operates such stores in Paris, Vienna and Shanghai.