IKEA to open store in Navi Mumbai on 18 December, limit visitors

“We are very excited, as Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019 and soon the many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store. IKEA will bring alive inspiring home furnishing solutions with its large, unique range and home furnishing knowledge, showcasing many room-sets and homes, and multiple solutions for a more beautiful, smart, sustainable and affordable life at home - all this reflecting how people live in Mumbai," said Peter Betzel, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India said.