The liquor industry reported a more than 23% hike in sales volume in the six months to 30 September because of the nationwide lockdown in the year-ago period, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

Though sales of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) recovered significantly over the previous year, the report said they were yet to reach pre-covid sales volume. Sales are still 13% less than in the period prior to the pandemic, it said.

CIABC said that the industry was better prepared during the second wave of the pandemic this year and hence managed to sell more alcohol.

The fact that many states withdrew covid cesses imposed in FY21 and that no new taxes were imposed on account of covid helped in the recovery in sales.

In the September quarter, sales growth normalized to a more sustainable (+8%) level over the previous year, said CIABC. In FY21, this period had no covid-related closures, except in on-trade (outlets like bars, restaurants, clubs and hotels) in some states.

Among the major states, Andhra Pradesh saw the highest growth of over 81% in Q2 this fiscal followed by Odisha, which grew at over 68%. Assam saw an over 50% growth. Uttar Pradesh had an over 35% recovery from last year, the same as Jharkhand. Rajasthan grew at 30%, close to Maharashtra, which grew at over 27% and Punjab at 26%.

Some major states where sales remained sluggish included Meghalaya, which was a negative 54%; West Bengal at a negative 16% and Chhattisgarh at a negative 7%.

All three states did implement changes in route to market (or the distribution channels used to deliver a product to the customer) just after the first wave in 2020.

This, the confederation said, worked against recovery despite there being lower sales in 2020.

Vinod Giri, director-general of CIABC, said that disruptions in states such as Delhi due to changes in route to market are expected to run through the whole of October-December quarter and into the early days of the January-March quarter in FY22.

“We expect sales to remain well behind last year in the third quarter as well as on the full fiscal year basis," he said.

Giri had said Delhi is one of the top showcase markets for many IMFL players. He added that on an all-India basis, they expect sales to recover in the December quarter.

