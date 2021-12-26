IMFL sales yet to hit pre-Covid levels

Among the major states, Andhra Pradesh saw the highest growth of over 81% in Q2 this fiscal followed by Odisha, which grew at over 68%. Assam saw an over 50% growth. Uttar Pradesh had an over 35% recovery from last year, the same as Jharkhand. Rajasthan grew at 30%, close to Maharashtra, which grew at over 27% and Punjab at 26%.

