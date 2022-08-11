Immunity boosters, hygiene products see demand slump

The company’s healthcare portfolio declined 20% on a high base, and the decline was more pronounced in the health supplements and over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio, the company said. Health supplements declined 36% in the June quarter on account of the high bases of the previous two years. The company’s OTC and ethical portfolio comprising new categories such as Dabur health drops, health juices and other immunity products too, declined by 15.4%. Malhotra said products like samshamani vati (an ayurvedic formulation for fevers) and others reported a 60-70% drop in demand as these were “very" contextual in nature and extremely covid-driven.