In high spirits, liquor firms eye spurt in demand during festival season

NEW DELHI :After a two-year gap, alcobev companies are expecting buoyant sales over the festive season. Companies like Jagatjit Industries, Allied Blenders & Distillers and DeVans Modern Breweries maintain a positive outlook and expect a 10-35% increase in sales. There’s a post-pandemic increase in festival demand as people return to celebrate festivities without any restrictions, said Devinder Gulia of Jagatjit Industries Ltd, makers of Aristocrat whiskey.
NEW DELHI :After a two-year gap, alcobev companies are expecting buoyant sales over the festive season. Companies like Jagatjit Industries, Allied Blenders & Distillers and DeVans Modern Breweries maintain a positive outlook and expect a 10-35% increase in sales. There’s a post-pandemic increase in festival demand as people return to celebrate festivities without any restrictions, said Devinder Gulia of Jagatjit Industries Ltd, makers of Aristocrat whiskey.
“After a buoyant start, the early trends have been encouraging with strong festive sales seen in areas like Assam during Durga Puja. We are also anticipating a growth of 35% in volumes between October and December propelled by the festive season this year," said Gulia, head of sales at the company.
“After a buoyant start, the early trends have been encouraging with strong festive sales seen in areas like Assam during Durga Puja. We are also anticipating a growth of 35% in volumes between October and December propelled by the festive season this year," said Gulia, head of sales at the company.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The company is looking at a volume of one million cases of Aristocrat, its premium offering, over the next 12 months.
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), the makers of Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve whiskeys, expect a similar upswing in festive season sales. “The months of October to December generally are peak months because of increased festive and outdoor occasions, receptions, and corporate get-togethers. Spirit sales across price segments are likely to increase in this quarter," said Bikram Basu, chief strategy, marketing, business development officer at the firm.
He said while there will be even growth across categories in its products, increased consumption of rum is likely to come from North and East Indian states where it will expand its presence, particularly for its Jolly Roger rum. “On festive and special occasions consumers drink and serve better, and therefore brands which are semi-premium upwards have relatively higher sales. Rum is also a preferred choice around the later colder months of December, January in North Indian markets," he added.
Nita Kapoor, CEO, International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) said the festive season historically is the peak consumption period for most consumer-facing sectors, including alcobev.
“We maintain a positive outlook for the alcoholic beverages market which is dominated by brown spirits and is expected to contribute around 3% growth across India in consumption during the second half of 2022-2023," she said.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.