NEW DELHI: A clutch of fashion brands such as Allen Solly, Peter England, Zodiac shirts and Fabindia have started creating designer and matching masks with shirts as covering one's face becomes the new normal during the covid-19 pandemic. Available between ₹100 and ₹500 in single as well as combo packs, these masks come in a variety of prints and designs, giving customers options to match them with their outfit.

"Brands are surely looking at whatever opportunity they can pursue to mitigate the economic pain of the lockdown. Fashion and apparel is among the worst hit, hence we will see innovation here," said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak, a management consulting firm.

Fabindia has been producing of double layered, washable and reusable masks made from cotton fabric with craft-based block prints that the brand is known for. Priced at ₹100 for a pack of three and ₹150 for a pack of five, these masks are available at the brand's website and will soon be available in stores as well.

"We intend to escalate production in response to the growing demand for what is effectively a reliable, efficient and low-cost precautionary measure. The production of face masks also helps create livelihood within our supply base," said a Fabindia spokesperson.

The brand is looking at introducing masks in two sizes for children, and plans to offer bulk rates for institutional and corporate orders.

Four brands owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited--Peter England, Allen Solly, Louis Phillipe and Van Heusen--have also launched reusable cotton masks priced at ₹499 for a pack of five. An email sent to the company remained unanswered.

Zodiac Clothing Company Limited, which retails Zodiac shirts, has created a special line of shirts which come with complimentary matching masks. The range is available on the brand's website.

"Given that masks will become the norm, they are a reminder for people to practise caution. We have taken a strategic decision of not charging customers for cotton masks, they will get them for free with every shirt they purchase. This is a way of giving back to our customers who stood with us for many years," said Salman Noorani, managing director, Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

Not just brands, designer Payal Singhal has also started creating masks after she ran a campaign leveraging influencers who were seen sporting her signature protective cotton masks.

"That was a one-time campaign but the masks will be available soon and will become an ongoing new product category for us," Singhal said.

The design and fabric are in sampling and pricing is still being worked on, but the masks will be affordable, the designer emphasised.

"Masks have become a necessity, so everyone is going to need them and wear them. I feel designer masks will become a trend," she added.

