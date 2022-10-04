Increase in tea prices to offset wage rate hike in north India: Icra1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:39 PM IST
The production loss in Sri Lanka is likely to continue for some more time and would keep supply tight in the international market
New Delhi: Demand-supply mismatch is expected to keep prices of orthodox tea or ODX at higher levels, supporting its prices even in the Indian market, rating agency Icra said in a report on Tuesday.