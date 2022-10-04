Increase in tea prices to offset wage rate hike in north India: Icra

Till May 2022, cumulative all-India production was up 16% to 320 Mkg on a YoY basis. However, crop loss in June and July 2022, due to unfavourable weather conditions and floods, led to a 2% drop in the all-India production to 614 MKg in 7M CY2022 on a YoY basis. Given that 54% of the annual production typically takes place during the last five months of any calendar year, ICRA expects the overall production in CY2022 to remain flat compared to last year, although the same would remain dependent on the cropping levels till October, after which production will start to fall.