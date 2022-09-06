Indane LPG users, here is an update for you

Indane LPG users, here is an update for you1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
- Indian Oil along with IBM and Oracle are working to restore the LPG booking and delivery system at the earliest
LPG booking and delivery system of Indian Oil Corporation managed by IBM India has experienced an outage for last two days and currently the system is under recovery, the Oil major said in its release.
“Indian Oil along with IBM and Oracle are working to restore the system at the earliest" it added.
However, customers can continue to make booking through SMS or IVRS number 77189 55555 or they can missed call 84549 55555.
They can also do booking by messages through WhatsApp number 75888 88824.
Also, customers through their distributors directly or reach out to the showroom phone lines displayed on cash memo as well.
Indian Oil Corporation in a statement said, “Your bookings will be registered and we shall continue to deliver cylinders to you as soon as we can. We are hopeful to resolve the issue by today evening so that we can service your calls as usual from tomorrow."
“We regret for the inconvenience caused to our customers due to sudden system outage" the energy major said in its release.
Indane Gas is one of the biggest cooking gas providers in India, serving more than 16 crores of households. It provides four different types of cylinders – 5 litres, 14.2 litres, 19 litres and 47.5 litres.