Why India is the toast of the global alcohol market: Its young voters
Summary
- India is emerging as a global powerhouse in the alcohol industry, driven by a surge in legal-drinking-age consumers and relaxed regulations in several key states.
New Delhi: The estimated 18-19 million first-time voters in the 2024 national election must have warmed the cockles of India’s alcohol makers. Because in several Indian states, that also put them above the minimum drinking age—a key factor in India rapidly establishing its dominance in the global beverage alcohol market.
In fact, India, alongside China, Brazil and Mexico, is expected to spearhead value growth in the global beverage alcohol market over the next five years, according to a new report.