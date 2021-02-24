India among the largest contributors to Reckitt Benckiser’s 2020 growth

New Delhi: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser (RB) on Wednesday said accelerated hygiene habits led to rapid growth for its disinfectant brands in the US, China and India.

India was among its “largest contributors to growth" along with US and China during the year ended 31 December 2020. The market reported a strong-double digit growth, RB said in its fourth quarter and full year earnings.

Harpic reported a record jump in penetration during the year adding a record number of new homes. In India, the brand is used in over 100 million homes, up by nearly 30 million compared to 2019, as a result of purpose-led marketing campaigns centred around behaviour change, the company said in its earnings release.

“All geographic regions have grown, with the largest contributors to growth including the US, India and China. Around 70% of our category market units by revenue either gained or held market share, with the strongest gains in many hygiene and health categories, offsetting difficult trading conditions for our infant nutrition business in Greater China which represents 6% of Group revenue," the company said.

Markets of US, China and India make up almost half of revenues at the company that sells Mortein, Durex and Dettol brands.

“The growth has been broad-based geographically. In particular, strong double-digits in the US and India, as well as high single-digits in China. These three businesses make up almost half our revenues. And our top 10 markets have delivered an average of 15% growth," Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, RB said in a post earnings call on Wednesday.

On a full-year basis the company’s like-for-like net revenue was up significantly by 11.8% as demand for its key health and hygiene brands surged globally. This, the company, said was driven by a very strong, volume-led growth in a covid environment, as consumers seek trusted, heritage brands, reinforced by stronger purpose-led brand equity and strengthened execution.

In India, the company’s brands have been in demand. In its half-yearly earnings announced last year, the company said its Dettol soap bar became the country’s number one selling soap brand by value share riding on the increased demand for personal hygiene products in the country. Dettol competes with Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Lifebuoy.

Narasimhan said Dettol’s position in India, “where our performance, relative to our leading competitor, was very strong".

In India, sales of some hygiene categories such as sanitizers cooled down in the December quarter—while other categories such as home cleaners, toilet cleaners and soaps are still in demand. Market researcher Nielsen said the hygiene and immunity building categories—such as liquid toilet soap, antiseptic liquid, floor cleaner, chyavanprash, toilet cleaner—continued to report a high value growth during the quarter growing 46% compared to a year ago period.

“Sustained interest in health and hygiene products signifies a defining trend that the behavior is now getting deeply ingrained as a habit," said Sameer Shukla, Executive Director, Retail Intelligence, India, Nielsen IQ earlier this month.

Covid also accelerated interaction of kiranas with various digital tools used for payments or fulfilling orders.

Narasimhan said it is something the company is closely monitoring, especially on questions around Reliance Retail digitizing India’s mom-and-pop stores.

“Clearly it's, you know, it's something that…we are closely monitoring, it's something we closely work with. We work with a variety of players that actually also provide that. And, you know, we're also building out our B2B capabilities as well, as we go. We think…this is a clear opportunity, as well in large emerging markets that have a lot of feet on the street, where we do see the opportunity for that to get digitized and it's something that we are absolutely keeping our eye on…particularly on the informal trade…," he said.

