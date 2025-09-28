Mint Explainer | What does the festive season sale say about the state of e-commerce in India
Radhika P Nair 4 min read 28 Sept 2025, 07:16 pm IST
Summary
Early 2025 festive season data shows tier-2 cities and premium products driving growth for Amazon, Flipkart, and other legacy e-tailers, even as quick commerce remains a minor player.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian e-commerce growth slowed through 2024 and the first half of 2025, leaving the sector cautious about the traditionally high-stakes festival season. The last two years’ sales were muted, and early signs this year suggested more of the same.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story