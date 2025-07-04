India is awash with luxury and lifestyle fakes. Now, brands are fighting back.
Varuni Khosla , Suneera Tandon 6 min read 04 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
A copy of a ₹2-lakh Hermès sandal is listed for ₹599 on one platform while replicas of Tory Burch handbags appear on another. Weak law enforcement not only damages brands but also hurts India's global credibility.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s copycat economy is coming under pressure as global brands are starting to fight back. On Tuesday the Delhi High Court revived a long-pending lawsuit by American shoemaker Crocs Inc. against brands such as Bata, Liberty and Relaxo for copying its signature clog shoe design. The case, filed in 2014, had been pending for years before the court revived it this week.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story