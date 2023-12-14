From biryani being the most-ordered dish on Swiggy in 2023 to a Mumbai user’s food orders worth ₹42.3 lakh are among some interesting facts that the food delivery platform released on Thursday, December 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report titled “How India Swiggy'd 2023- unwrapping India's year in on-demand convenience", Swiggy said that users can now see their personalised ordering recap on its app.

The report includes data related to food orders and searches on the Swiggy platform in the current year from January to November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered," said Swiggy.

It also revealed that the maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.

According to the report, 207 pizzas were ordered in a single day in Bhubaneswar and in Jhansi, 269 items were placed in a single order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the food orders during the festivals, Swiggy said that Gulab Jamuns outshined the usual suspect Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo and Masala Dosa was the top favourite in veg orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Honouring Bangalore with the title “Cake Capital", Swiggy said that 8.5 million orders were placed for everyone’s favourite chocolate cake in the city.

During Valentine’s Day 2023, India ordered 271 cakes per minute, said Swiggy, adding that a user from Nagpur ordered 92 cakes in a single day, and “probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Vegans made an intense foray to become the most common dietary preference, as orders on Swiggy Guiltfree witnessed a significant rise of 146% for vegan orders," it said.

“Each stat and insight uncovered in our revelations of 2023, is a testament to the diverse palates and evolving food and on-demand delivery culture across India and tells a story of a year well-Swiggy’d. As we continue to celebrate the unique flavours that define our Swiggy journey, here’s to many more delicious tales, gourmet delights, and exciting trends in 2024," Swiggy said in the report.

