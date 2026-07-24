India plans crackdown on unregistered imported cosmetics

With growing complaints of sub-standard imported cosmetics being sold in the market, the country’s apex drug regulator plans to stop the sale of imported cosmetics without proper registration certificates, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
As part of the plan, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued directives to the states and Union territories to increase surveillance and monitor all entry points. The move targets imported beauty products sold here without the required approvals and is significant for India's $20 billion beauty and personal care market.
The push for tighter enforcement follows recent actions by state regulators, including the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, which inspected and conducted checks across Pune and Nagpur, targeting counterfeit cosmetics and illegal sales. During a raid on 22 June 2026, in Pune, inspectors seized counterfeit units of skin cleaner after verification from the original manufacturer confirmed the stock was spurious and circulated without authorized license approvals.