India plans crackdown on unregistered imported cosmetics

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read24 Jul 2026, 05:20 PM IST
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The push for tighter enforcement follows recent actions by state regulators, including the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, which inspected and conducted checks across Pune and Nagpur, targeting counterfeit cosmetics and illegal sales.
Summary
The drug regulator has ordered states to tighten surveillance on imported cosmetics sold without registration certificates, targeting a $20 billion market. 

With growing complaints of sub-standard imported cosmetics being sold in the market, the country’s apex drug regulator plans to stop the sale of imported cosmetics without proper registration certificates, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.

As part of the plan, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued directives to the states and Union territories to increase surveillance and monitor all entry points. The move targets imported beauty products sold here without the required approvals and is significant for India's $20 billion beauty and personal care market.

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The push for tighter enforcement follows recent actions by state regulators, including the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, which inspected and conducted checks across Pune and Nagpur, targeting counterfeit cosmetics and illegal sales. During a raid on 22 June 2026, in Pune, inspectors seized counterfeit units of skin cleaner after verification from the original manufacturer confirmed the stock was spurious and circulated without authorized license approvals.

DCGI's directive, dated 22 July, asked state drug regulators to increase vigilance on imported cosmetics sold without valid registration certificates.

The government introduced the cosmetics rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in 2020. “As per Rule 12 (1) Import of cosmetics—No cosmetic shall be imported into India unless the product has been registered in accordance with these rules by the Central Licensing Authority or by any officer to whom such powers may be delegated under sub-rule (1) of rule 5,” the document stated.

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In response, DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi instructed field officers to tighten enforcement across state borders and port entry points

“It has come to notice that imported cosmetics are being sold in the domestic market without a valid registration certificate. Accordingly, SLAs and zonal heads of CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) are requested to direct the inspectorate under their control for enhanced surveillance on such cosmetic products. All port officers are also directed to keep a strict vigil on such activities to curb the entry of cosmetics in India without a registration certificate,” DCGI said in a letter.

Queries sent to the health ministry and DCGI office remained unanswered till press time.

Cosmetics and personal care products constitute the second-largest segment of the sector, accounting for 26% of the industry's record-high turnover of 23,021 crore, according to a 2025 report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

Health risks of unregulated cosmetics imports

"Unregulated imports of cosmetics and aesthetic formulations pose a severe threat to public health because the industry remains highly profit-driven and vastly under-regulated outside of formal medical channels.

Key Takeaways
  • DCGI directs states to increase surveillance on unregistered imported cosmetics products.
  • Maharashtra raids have already seized counterfeit Skin Cleanser units lacking proper import approvals.
  • The Cosmetics Rules, 2020 mandate registration before any cosmetic product is legally imported into India.
  • Dermatologist warns that smuggled fairness creams contain steroids and mercury, causing organ and kidney damage.

An alarming manifestation of this grey market was seen recently in Maharashtra, where authorities cracked down on smuggled, banned fairness creams carrying 'Made in Pakistan' labels,” said Dr Dinesh Kumar Devaraj, former president of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists, Tamil Nadu.

Dr Devaraj said that unscrupulous manufacturers illegitimately spike these products with high-potency steroids and dangerous heavy metals like mercury to deliver rapid, overnight changes in skin shades.

“Because consumers assume skin applications are harmless, they use them daily across large areas,” he said. The chemicals enter the bloodstream, and this often leads to organ damage and kidney failure, which usually becomes apparent only when dialysis is required. He pointed out that the issue extends beyond missing registrations to unapproved formulas sold through unofficial channels, and he urged stricter enforcement of Sugam registrations and better port surveillance to prevent unsafe imports.

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Sugam is CDSCO’s one-stop digital platform for processing applications about drugs, medical devices, clinical trials, and cosmetics.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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