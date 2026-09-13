Can India’s new premium grocers succeed where others failed?

Chennai: Krishna Kumar’s morning routine begins with yoga and meditation at 5.30am, followed by high-protein yogurt with no-sugar granola, Blue Tokai coffee and a light breakfast accompanied by cut fruits or fresh juice. Almost all the food is sourced from FirstClub, a Bengaluru-based premium online grocery startup launched in 2025.
The 52-year-old senior bank executive, who was once fond of sweets and sugary drinks, has over the past decade cut sugar, taken up yoga, and turned vegetarian. Greater awareness and spending power pushed him towards clean-label, low-preservative, organic, and “better” quality food.
What Kumar did not want, however, was for every grocery purchase to become an exercise in checking labels. That is where FirstClub came in. Kumar discovered the platform when it set up a kiosk in his apartment complex. The company says it vets every product and has banned more than 200 ingredients, including artificial colours and sweeteners, benzoates (used as preservatives) and dough conditioners.
“The whole experience from the mix of products to delivery to packaging gives a premium feel. Most importantly, they have maintained standards. I do not have to think too much before placing an order; I know it will be good,” says Kumar. He now shops on FirstClub at least three times a week, spending at least ₹1,000 every week.
Kumar represents a new kind of “premium” grocery consumer—one looking beyond imported or expensive products for cleaner, healthier, fresher and preferably Indian-made food, and willing to pay more when he sees value.
FirstClub is among a new crop of premium grocery retailers betting on this new breed of discerning consumers. Others include offline ones such as Foodstories, Food Square and FreshTerra. All of them were set up between 2023 and 2025.
The glamour of premium grocery retail can, however, obscure a less attractive reality: it is a difficult business to execute, and India is yet to produce a scaled specialist retailer.
Moreover, competition is heating up. In recent months, leading quick-commerce companies Blinkit (Eternal’s), Instamart (Swiggy’s) and Zepto have jumped on the bandwagon and are pursuing the same customers, lured by the prospect of bigger basket values and better margins.