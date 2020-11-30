India Ratings and Research projects 40-45% decline for apparel retailers in FY21

New Delhi: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) maintained its sombre outlook on the retail sector with apparel retailers closing the year with 40-45% decline in revenues in FY21 while food and grocery retailers are likely to report a 5-10% dip, the agency said in a note Monday while estimating a demand recovery for the sector in the second half of the year and well into FY22.

Meanwhile, it estimates a three-fold jump in online sales for retailers in the current fiscal.

India’s lockdown affected several retailers, but those in the apparel business saw a severe slump in demand as stay-at-home consumers felt little need for formal and occasion wear. Lockdown and, later, restrictions on store operations crushed summer season sales.

It is only now clothing segment is clawing back on the back of festive and wedding season sales.

“Ind-Ra expects the demand recovery to continue in 2HFY21 and FY22, primarily driven by the festive season demand, strong performance by the online channel, and share gain by the organised segment at the expense of the un-organised sector. The agency however maintains the full-year revenue decline to 5%-10% for food and grocery retail, while apparel retail could witness a 40%-45% decline in revenues for FY21 because of COVID-19 led business disruptions and general economic slowdown," the note’s author Prateek Goyal said.

The note signalled a more promising third-quarter for retailers as mobility normalized and pent-up demand led to increased consumption for some categories, even as it flagged concerns around social distancing norms and a slowing economy.

For the third quarter, Ind-Ra, part of Fitch Group expects apparel sales to touch 80% of pre-covid levels and over 100% for food and grocery retail.

Most retailers had over 90% of their stores operational heading into the third quarter, it said in its note.

Meanwhile, the note predicts the obvious—a significant shift in consumer shopping habits with more consumers buying goods online.

Ind-Ra expects sales made through the online route to increase by a factor of more than three times in FY21 showing an acceleration in how brands and shoppers have swiftly moved online.

The agency said that companies have focused on a strong digital footprint with increased investments in developing own websites and mobile apps, while also partnering with online channel partners to fuel growth.

As a result, business via digital channels, that is, own website or through marketplaces is expected to increase to 10% to 15% of total sales by FY22—up from 2% to 4%, faster than the earlier five-year timeline predicted to reach this volume.

Online retailers are stitching more partnerships with offline retailers as both seek to leverage consumer demand that is moving online.

In a recent interview, sportswear retailer Puma India said that it expects to sell goods worth Rs500 crore by end of next year on fashion portal Myntra. Moreover, Walmart-backed Flipkart has been investing in fashion retail in the country.

But the agency hasn’t predicted the demise of offline retailers just yet.

Despite footfalls in malls still struggling, the agency is bullish on retailers expanding beyond the metros. However, it said store sizes could be rationalized. “Brick and mortar presence of large retailers will continue to grow, as there are several untapped markets available outside tier-1 cities, given the low penetration of the organised market. Omni-channel presence may lead to the rationalisation of store size and numbers, given high rental expenses would pull down such a structure," it said.

The note also pointed to some form of consolidation in the market with closure of smaller and unorganized players. This is likely to benefit organized retail trade in the country.

“Many small players would be subsumed in the larger organised supply chain either as suppliers or as warehousing and last mile delivery partners in hyperlocal business models. Hence, Ind-Ra expects the organised retail sector (both online and brick & mortar) to continue to grow at a faster rate than the unorganised sector in the medium term," the note added.

