India Ratings and Research projects 40-45% decline for apparel retailers in FY21

Despite footfalls in malls still struggling, the agency is bullish on retailers expanding beyond the metros. However, it said store sizes could be rationalized. “Brick and mortar presence of large retailers will continue to grow, as there are several untapped markets available outside tier-1 cities, given the low penetration of the organised market. Omni-channel presence may lead to the rationalisation of store size and numbers, given high rental expenses would pull down such a structure," it said.