India registers 108% surge in transactions for travel, online home services; BookMyShow, MyJio most preferred merchants1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM IST
According to leading checkout network Simpl, there has been a 108 per cent growth in transacting users for varied kinds of services in the first eight months of this year.
Indian consumers have begun to spend significantly on events, online home services and other entertainment avenues on the back of growing demand for convenience, seamless accessibility of these services, increase in purchasing power and propensity to spend.
