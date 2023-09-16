Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Retail/  India registers 108% surge in transactions for travel, online home services; BookMyShow, MyJio most preferred merchants

India registers 108% surge in transactions for travel, online home services; BookMyShow, MyJio most preferred merchants

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM IST Livemint

  • According to leading checkout network Simpl, there has been a 108 per cent growth in transacting users for varied kinds of services in the first eight months of this year.

BookMyShow (File image)

Indian consumers have begun to spend significantly on events, online home services and other entertainment avenues on the back of growing demand for convenience, seamless accessibility of these services, increase in purchasing power and propensity to spend.

According to insights from leading checkout network 'Simple', there has been a 108 per cent growth in transacting users for varied kinds of services in the first eight months of this year.

From January-August, an increasing number of consumers used Simpl’s 1-tap Checkout to access services from merchants such as BookMyShow (movies and events), My Jio (mobile recharge), DriveU (On-Demand driver services), Park+ (Fastag recharge) and NoBroker (Home services, packers & movers) among others, according to Simpl.

During the same time period, the services segment has witnessed a remarkable 59 per cent increase in Total Payments Volume (TPV), signifying the increasing demand for services among Simpl’s users. TPV is an important factor in determining the value of payments successfully completed through a Checkout network, according to a statement shared by Simpl.

MORE TO COME..

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.