Indian consumers have begun to spend significantly on events, online home services and other entertainment avenues on the back of growing demand for convenience, seamless accessibility of these services, increase in purchasing power and propensity to spend.

According to insights from leading checkout network 'Simple', there has been a 108 per cent growth in transacting users for varied kinds of services in the first eight months of this year.

From January-August, an increasing number of consumers used Simpl's 1-tap Checkout to access services from merchants such as BookMyShow (movies and events), My Jio (mobile recharge), DriveU (On-Demand driver services), Park+ (Fastag recharge) and NoBroker (Home services, packers & movers) among others, according to Simpl.

During the same time period, the services segment has witnessed a remarkable 59 per cent increase in Total Payments Volume (TPV), signifying the increasing demand for services among Simpl’s users. TPV is an important factor in determining the value of payments successfully completed through a Checkout network, according to a statement shared by Simpl.