India’s e-commerce market to see 300 mn shoppers by 2025

India lags behind China in e-commerce penetration with the neighbouring country, which had a 14% online retail penetration at the end of 2019. According to the report, “increased mobile and internet penetration, with improved logistics and payment infrastructure" helped China stay ahead. Between 2000 and 2006, when internet-based commerce was still booming globally, only 1% of India’s population shopped online. This number remained static until 2012. By 2019, 11% of India’s population shopped online. China, on the other hand, saw a staggering 62% of its population buying products online by 2019.