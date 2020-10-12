Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Retail >India’s retail inflation at 7.34% in September
Data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday showed that retail inflation grew 6.69% in August. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

India’s retail inflation at 7.34% in September

1 min read . 07:03 PM IST Shreya Nandi

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that in September 2020 round of the central bank’s survey, households expects inflation to decline modestly over the next three months

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation witnessed 7.34% rise in September, remaining well above the central bank’s tolerance level for the sixth consecutive month. The rise was mainly due to high food inflation.

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation witnessed 7.34% rise in September, remaining well above the central bank’s tolerance level for the sixth consecutive month. The rise was mainly due to high food inflation.

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday showed that retail inflation grew 6.69% in August. Food inflation rose to 10.68% in September from 9.05% in the preceding month.

Data released by the National Statistical Office on Monday showed that retail inflation grew 6.69% in August. Food inflation rose to 10.68% in September from 9.05% in the preceding month.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“The CPI inflation hardened beyond our expectations to an eye-watering 7.34% in September 2020, and crossed the 7% mark, driven primarily by a further uptick in food inflation, which remains in the grip of an upward spiral in vegetable prices, rising prices of eggs, meat and fish, and sticky prices of pulses and oilseeds," Aditi Nayar Principal Economist at ICRA Said.

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that in September 2020 round of the central bank’s survey, households expects inflation to decline modestly over the next three months, indicative of hope that supply chains are mending. “Our assessment is that it (inflation) will remain elevated in the September print, but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. Our analysis suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins/mark-ups are the major factors driving up inflation," Das said.

The RBI has cut policy rates by 115 basis points so far this year, to 4%. However, rising food inflation has pushed inflation higher than the upper band of the central bank’s 2%-6% target range, forcing the RBI to put a pause in its rate cutting cycle.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.