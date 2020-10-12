India’s retail inflation at 7.34% in September

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that in September 2020 round of the central bank’s survey, households expects inflation to decline modestly over the next three months, indicative of hope that supply chains are mending. “Our assessment is that it (inflation) will remain elevated in the September print, but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. Our analysis suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins/mark-ups are the major factors driving up inflation," Das said.