India to have 214 million hyperlocal e-commerce shopper by end 2022, says report

“Hyperlocal businesses have been rapidly growing with the potential of expanding exponentially. There has been an increase in the number of brands emerging in this space and it will consolidate even further, over the next few years. Hyperlocal’s collaboration with local stores and the connect they build with their customers digitally is benefitting all the stakeholders as now they are all connected to the supply chain model," said Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}