India to have 500 mn online shoppers by 2030, says report

Tushar Vyas, president, growth and transformation, GroupM South Asia, said that consumers now have multiple sources for discovery and information research and it consists of highly connected non-linear moments. “The growth in internet users, reduction in data prices and changing consumer behaviour are the key growth drivers for the evolution of e-commerce in India. We understand the changing online retail market and how it is set to grow 3x in the next four-five years, mainly driven by under-penetrated categories like grocery, education, health," he said.