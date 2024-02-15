Indian consumer packaged goods firms balanced volumes with price hikes in 2023: Bain & Co report
Price increases of daily household goods accounted for 95% of sales growth by value for consumer packaged goods companies in the US and Europe, 80% in Latin America, and only about 60% in India, the report said.
New Delhi: Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies in India balanced volume and price-led growth in 2023, making the country one of the few markets globally where companies didn’t hike price hikes excessively despite rising commodity inflation, according to a global study released by Bain & Company.