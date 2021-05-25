Indian consumers buy essentials offline, discretionary goods online: YouGov

“Looking specifically at the shopping behaviour of urban Indians in the past three months, we see that brick-and-motor penetration levels are higher for every essential category apart from personal care products. The largest gap is seen in medicines and medical supplies, where penetration is 14 points higher in brick-and-motor channels than online (40% vs 26%), showing a positive sign for retail pharmacies in the country. Food and drinks are yet another essential category that people mostly bought from brick-and-motor channels than online," YouGov said.