Indian consumers most open to shift buying habits to cut climate impact: survey

In fact, 85% Indian respondents consider environmentally sustainable companies as more attractive employers. Consumers in India (63%) research on personal health and wellbeing benefits information of products before purchase. Over 90% of Indian respondents believe that their personal travel habits contribute to climate change at least a little; this is also the highest across all countries surveyed, IBM said in a statement. Close to 95% of Indian respondents are actively looking to use more environmentally friendly modes of transportation at least a little- also highest across all countries surveyed, the survey said.

