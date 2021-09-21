Indian consumers ready to spend as covid wave ebbs: report

NEW DELHI: Indian consumers are more than ready to loosen their purse strings, buy more discretionary goods, resume leisure travel, and are more confident about returning to work, in a sign that consumption is reviving in the country, said a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India that included India.

Deloitte reported the findings in its Global State of the Consumer Tracker gauging consumer responses over a 30-day period. The company has been tracking consumer sentiment since the onset of the pandemic globally. The survey is fielded in 18 countries covering 1,000 people per country, per wave.

Indians are cautiously returning to a state of “business as usual", it said.

This renewed consumer confidence is backed by a decreasing number of covid-19 cases as well as aggressive vaccination drive, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Over 80 crore Indians have been vaccinated at least with a single dose.

The findings also reveal a decline in anxiety levels among those surveyed in India while also pointing to heightened levels in anxiety among those surveyed in the US, Australia, and UK.

These are positive trends for India’s economic revival, Deloitte said in its note.

“The easing of covid-19 related restrictions across the country along with an accelerated vaccination drive has fuelled positive consumer sentiments. Our latest survey insights indicate higher levels of consumer spends and a decline in anxiety levels will boost India’s economic revival albeit with a touch of caution," Porus Doctor, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

The news comes as India is in the thick of festival season that typically prompts households to upgrade their wardrobes, buy new household electronics and other pricey goods.

This is set to translate into consumers spending more on discretionary items. “Consumers are seen actively spending on alcohol, cable TV, clothing or footwear, electronics, furnishings and on restaurants," it added.

The findings corroborate the reports from retailers. While retail sales are yet to touch pre-pandemic level, month-on-month trends are encouraging. Retail sales in August reached 88% of pre-pandemic levels or August 2019—buoyed by early festive season demand—Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in its Retail Business Survey earlier this month.

Deloitte’s findings also reveal a 4% uptick in savings that could be in anticipation of future purchases and seasonal deals during the festive season.

Meanwhile, those surveyed reported reduced hesitancy when it comes to about in-person interactions. "About 30% of the respondents were concerned about physically interacting with a salesperson," it said. This bodes well for retailers that are anxiously waiting for consumers to return to stores.

Mobility has been on an upswing too. “With offices and other daily activities gradually resuming, Indian respondents are seen to have reduced anxiety on mobility though 70% respondents plan to limit the use of public transportation in the current wave, which is a slight dip when compared with 73% in the previous wave," the report said.

Meanwhile, international leisure travel is gaining momentum with more than half of those surveyed planning international travel for leisure in the next three months, it said.

