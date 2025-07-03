Return fraud is rising. E-commerce platforms are done playing nice
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Return fraud is costing Indian e-commerce platforms thousands of crores, and triggering a quiet but decisive policy shift.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: A designer dress is returned—only it’s been swapped for a used T-shirt. In another case, fraudsters created fake accounts and dummy addresses to claim ₹1.1 crore in refunds from Myntra, without returning a single product.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story