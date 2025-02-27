Indians to spend more on discretionary items by 2030, boosted by higher incomes
SummaryIndia's rising economy has lifted per capita income above $2,000 in FY25, which is expected to vault past $4,000 by 2030, a report by Deloitte India and Retailers Association of India. By 2030, the number of Indians earning more than $10,000 a year may nearly triple from 60 million in 2024.
NEW DELHI : Households in both rural and urban India are expected to spend more on discretionary products such as apparel, footwear, travel, and wellness by the end of the decade, driven by a doubling of per capita income by 2030 and availability of more avenues to indulge, a report by Deloitte India and Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.