Indian retail sector pegged at $780 billion in 2020: Redseer

India’s retail sector, which has seen a steady recovery post the unlock, has reached 80% of pre-Covid gross merchandise value (GMV) levels, and is pegged at about $780 billion,this year, according to management consulting firm, RedSeer.

The consulting firm said that close to 65% of India’s retail is coming from the grocery market, and its recovery post-covid can be attributed to customer-affinity towards local kirana stores, which continued to be open throughout India’s lockdown. Recovery of the non-grocery segment is still predominantly led by offline, according to RedSeer.

“In midst of this covid disruption, there are multiple indicators that point to the fact that we have entered a sustained growth phase for Indian e-commerce and the best is yet to come, as e-commerce rises to solve the structural challenges faced by India's retail- which still has inefficiencies vs other markets," said Mrigank Gutgutia, director at consulting firm RedSeer.

In spite of online grocery seeing a massive push due to the covid-lockdown, with a compound annual growth rate of 57%, it still commands 0.3% of the overall retail market, and will grow to 2.3% catapulting into a market size of $18.2 billion, by 2024. This comes on the back of Indian e-commerce majors like Flipkart doubling down on this segment, and Reliance-Retail-backed JioMart also being a new entrant into the space, this year. Nonetheless, grocery continues to be a big push for Indian e-commerce, as its GMV, jumped by 73% between January to June, this year.

Gutguia adds that currently the biggest ongoing trend is the 'rise of integrated e-commerce' which not only digitizes the frontend but also the backend of India's retail ecosystem. This means that earlier e-tailers were trying to only solve for customer frontend and convenience, but now with the advent of ‘kirana-tech’, players have also started to digitise the backend of kiranas and solve for supply-chain bottlenecks.

According to RedSeer, the GMV of goods sold by kirana-tech players stood at $3 billion, in 2019. “Currently there are a varied set of e-grocery models operating in the market. Some focused on 'convenience play' and others on 'value play', while some do on-demand delivery while others do scheduled delivery. With so many models vying for a share of the online pie, we are confident that the e-grocery category is poised to rapidly grow to exceed $20 billion in GMV over the next few years. With growth coming from across both big and small cities and across both fresh and non-fresh categories," said Gutgutia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.