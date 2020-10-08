Indian retail sector pegged at $780 billion in 2020: Redseer

According to RedSeer, the GMV of goods sold by kirana-tech players stood at $3 billion, in 2019. “Currently there are a varied set of e-grocery models operating in the market. Some focused on 'convenience play' and others on 'value play', while some do on-demand delivery while others do scheduled delivery. With so many models vying for a share of the online pie, we are confident that the e-grocery category is poised to rapidly grow to exceed $20 billion in GMV over the next few years. With growth coming from across both big and small cities and across both fresh and non-fresh categories," said Gutgutia.