Indian brands are bridging the Gulf, lured by wealthy expats and local residents | Mint

Indian brands are bridging the Gulf, lured by wealthy expats and local residents
Summary
- Nykaa, Anita Dongre, The Big Chill and Blue Tokai are among the brands looking to establish a presence in Dubai and other highly competitive Gulf markets.
New Delhi: Indian consumer companies are opening stores in Gulf countries like never before, lured by the large and affluent Indian diaspora a stone’s throw away. While jewellers from south India have a well-established presence in the Gulf, a new crop of retailers – including coffee chains, designer labels and beauty stores – has begun entering the market.