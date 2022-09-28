Indian shoppers to spend on cars, holidays this festive season: report2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 07:59 PM IST
Consumers in India intend to buy either a new or used vehicle within the next six months, according to a survey
NEW DELHI : Indian consumers are likely to to buy more discretionary products during the festive season in what could bode well for consumer goods makers, consulting firm Deloitte said in its latest India specific findings of the Global State of the Consumer survey.