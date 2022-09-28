Indian shoppers to spend on cars, holidays this festive season: report

“In the past year, consumers have been unwavering in their priorities – they still feel introspective, and focused on health, well-being, and purpose. Our recent wave 34 tracker indicates that despite the concerns over inflation, Indian consumers are willing to increase their spending during the upcoming festive season. Clearly online purchases remain strong, albeit to a lesser extent than during the peak of the pandemic. Relevant sectors, such as consumer products and retail, automotive, and travel and hospitality, look to benefit from the buoyant mindset of the consumers covered in the survey," Doctor said.