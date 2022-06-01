Indians cut spending on discretionary and non-discretionary items in May

“Interestingly, although a majority of respondents between 18 years and 54 years are willing to save for the future, consumers above 55 years are looking for new opportunities to enjoy life. The survey shows about 20% increase in money spent on leisure activities by this age group. Additionally, they are spending a major share of wallet on clothing and personal care; recreation, entertainment, and leisure travel," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}