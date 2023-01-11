Indians struggle with clutter, organizing space at home: IKEA

India specific findings reveal that nearly 9 in 10 people regularly experience frustration when it comes to their home. This includes challenges around clutter and space management. In fact the pandemic that drove people to spend more time indoors also turned houses into multi-functional spaces, said the Ikea report
NEW DELHI :Indians rate clutter and space management among the top issues when it comes to living at home, according to an in-depth research by furniture retailer Ikea.
On Tuesday, the retailer released its annual Life at Home survey that captures insights from over 37,000 people from close to 35 countries. With India being one of the key focus markets for the retailer, Ikea zoomed into studying the needs of 1,100 respondents in the country.
“This is the largest research on Life at Home in the world and India is a focus market for the report this year. We spoke with over 1,100 families in India to derive thoughtful insights into life at home. As a part of our ongoing range development and retail approach, we conduct home visits every year to learn about consumer needs and aspirations, people need for an easier, more relaxed, and convenient life, and reflect the insights from the Life at Home report into our home furnishing products and solutions," said Erik Jan Middelhoven, Country Home Furnishings and Retail Design Head, Ikea India.
India specific findings reveal that nearly 9 in 10 people regularly experience frustration when it comes to their home. This includes challenges around clutter and space management.
In fact the pandemic that drove people to spend more time indoors also turned houses into multi-functional spaces. As a result, people bought more things to make life-at-home more comfortable.
Now, the constant use of spaces as multipurpose swiss knives without effective planning is leading to having too many things without a designated place, an untidy or unclean and unorganized home and having to do household chores are the top three regular frustrations, Ikea said in a report on Tuesday.
“Overall across India—storage is a challenge. I think it has to do, and I say this with all due respect, with the fact that Indians have a little bit of a hoarding culture. That’s because there’s so much love for heritage and for heirlooms and for inheriting things from previous generations," Middelhoven said.
Meanwhile, Indian homes are also less spacious—this is especially true in markets such as Mumbai where housing is a challenge.
The findings of the report have in fact prompted Ikea to focus more on offering solutions around storage and organization this year. “Due to the outcome of this report, we have decided that this year, all our efforts are 100% into storage and organizing. This will be through our commercial activities, through our marketing efforts, our range development, and our storage solutions," he said.
The report also revealed that 64% of people are worried about personal health and well-being in India whereas this number constitutes to 48% globally. In fact, 6 in 10 people in India are concerned about their relationship with the people they live with which is double the global figures. Household financial woes and standard of living are also two major concern areas highlighted by 61% in India.
The report also found only 19% of people feel like their life at home is reflected in the media.