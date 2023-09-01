India’s beauty and personal care market to touch $30 billion by 20272 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:37 PM IST
On a per capita basis, India’s spends on beauty and personal care stand at $14 compared to $313 in the US and $38 in China
New Delhi: India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to touch $30 billion by 2027, accounting for about 5% of the global market, according to a report launched by Redseer Strategy Consultants along with Peak XV.
