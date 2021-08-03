India's e-commerce market continues to grow at 5% rate per annum, says govt

As per NASSCOM, India's e-commerce market continues to grow at the rate of 5% with estimated revenue of $56.6 billion in the financial year 2021 despite COVID-19 challenges, says government

NEW DELHI : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday informed that as per the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), India's e-commerce market continues to grow at the rate of 5% with estimated revenue of $56.6 billion in the financial year 2021 despite COVID-19 challenges.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has informed that no quantifiable assessment has been made with regard to the rising online purchasing, e-commerce trade during the last two years.

Complaints are lodged by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline run by the Department of Consumer Affairs relating to payment, quality and quantity issues, manufacturing defects, non-providing of services, the ministry said.

The complaints of the consumers are transferred through the Integrated Grievance Redress Mechanism software to the companies concerned for redressal. In cases where consumers are not satisfied with the redressal, they are advised to approach the Consumer Commission of appropriate jurisdiction for redressal of their grievances, added the ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-Daakhil portal enables consumers to file their grievances online, in the Consumer Commission of their choice. The Consumer Commissions are empowered to give relief of a specific nature and award, wherever appropriate, compensation to consumers.