India’s gig workers are in an uproar, alarming for tech firms2 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM IST
Delivery drivers, crucial to the country’s burgeoning tech sector, are starting to push back harder for financial protections
When the Indian government imposed a brutal lockdown in 2020, gig workers were hailed as Covid-19 heroes. The accolades masked gig workers’ growing discontent with fluctuating payouts and incentives. Now they want their share of the winnings.