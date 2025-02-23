Industry
L'Oréal, Colgate eye opportunity as preference for premium products rises in India
SummaryConsumer goods companies like L'Oreal and Colgate-Palmolive see premiumization in India as a growth opportunity. However, the market remains value-driven, with many consumers opting for lower-priced products.
NEW DELHI : Large consumer goods makers such as L'oreal and Colgate-Palmolive Co pointed to a rising preference for premium products in India as an opportunity that could drive growth for the companies in the country in the coming years.
